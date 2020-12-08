WATCH: Australian star Will Pucovski struck on the helmet by Kartik Tyagi’s pinpoint bouncer

Pucovski was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the helmet.

Will Pucovski is being touted as the next batting star for Australia

Young Australia batsman Will Pucovski, who was set to make his international debut in the first Test against India starting from December 17, will miss the second warm-up match against India A slated to begin from December 11 in Sydney.

Pucovski will, however, be with the Aussie squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy.

On Day 3 of the first warm-up match against India A at the Drummoyne Oval, a pinpoint bouncer from India A pacer Kartik Tyagi struck the youngster on his helmet.

It all happened in the 13th over of Australia A’s second innings. On the third ball of Kartik’s over, Pucovski’s uncertainty around pulling and leaving a short pitch delivery found him being hit on the helmet.

After receiving some medical attention, the 22-year-old walked off the field.

Here’s the video:

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet. Live scores from #AUSAvIND: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/pzEBTfipF2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020



Umesh Yadav, who was the pick of the bowlers for India A in the first innings, was their sole wicket-taker in the second one.

Brief scores: India A 247/9 dec & 189/9 dec (Shubman Gill 29, Wriddhiman Saha 54 not out; Mark Steketee 5/37) drew with Australia A 306/9 & 52/1 (Marcus Harris 25 not out).