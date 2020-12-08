AUS A vs IND A: WATCH – Michael Neser cleans up Cheteshwar Pujara with an absolute jaffa on Day 3

Michael Neser clean bowled Cheteshwar Pujara in the warm-up match.

The three-day game between India A and Australia A ended in a draw.

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was the main pillar against Australia when Virat Kohli-led side last played a Test series Down Under in 2018-19.

Pujara accumulated 521 runs with two centuries and a double ton to make sure India emerge victorious in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time on Australian soil.

The Test specialist is now back on Australian shores as Indian fans once again pin their hopes on him in the upcoming 4-match Test series, starting from December 17 in Adelaide. Before the Day-Night Test begins, both teams met in the practice match at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, which ended in a draw on Tuesday.

In the tour match, Pujara shined with the willow in India A’s first innings as he scored 54 off 140 deliveries.

However, when it comes to the second innings, the right-handed batsman departed for a 7-ball duck as he was outplayed by a wonderful delivery bowled by Michael Neser.

It all happened in the 10th over bowled by Neser. He delivered a length ball which Pujara failed to defend as the red leather beat his bat to clip the off-stump.

Here is the video:

Beauty! Seam bowling perfection from Michael Neser to knock over Cheteshwar Pujara #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/Jy55DzEySh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020



Cameron Green shines with the bat and bowl

Aspiring Aussie all-rounder, Cameron Green impressed everyone with his spectacular show with both bat and the ball in the warm-up game.

The 21-year-old first smashed a fantastic century to put hosts in a strong position in the first innings. He scored 125 off 202 deliveries with 12 fours and a six.

Green then returned with a couple of wickets when India A came to bat in their second innings. The Western Australian bowled 4 overs and conceded just 12 runs while picking up crucial wickets of Indian openers Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill.

For his outstanding performance, Green was adjudged with the ‘Player of the Match’. Australia A finished the third and final day at a score of 52/1 after India declared their 2nd innings on 189/9.