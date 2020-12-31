WATCH: Brisbane Heat’s Lewis Gregory bowls the worst delivery of BBL 2020-21

Lewis Gregory made heads turn with a bizarre delivery in BBL 2020-21 clash.

Later, Hurricanes pulled off one of the most remarkable wins of BBL 10.

Brisbane Heat’s medium-pacer Lewis Gregory became the butt of all jokes on social media after he bowled the most terrible delivery of the season against Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during Match No. 20 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) where the 28-year-old’s attempt to bowl a slower one in the 17th over of the first innings but the ball landed way outside the pitch; invited laughter from the commentators.

Things turned from bad to worse for Heat and Gregory as the resulting “Bucket Ball free-hit” was dispatched into the stands by Singapore-born Tim David.

Here’s the video:

"The most remarkable delivery of #BBL10" And then Lewis Gregory gets dispatched into the stands on the following Bucket Ball free-hit 😬 @KFCAustralia pic.twitter.com/gy3A14jYwh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2020

The six further wrecked Gregory’s bowling figures as 20 runs came off it. The expensive over came back to haunt Heat as they lost the match by 1 run while chasing 151.

From Hurricanes, Riley Meredith’s 3 for 28 stood out for his side in the nail-biting contest. But Heat’s Mujeeb ur Rahman walked away with the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his 5 for 15.