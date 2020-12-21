WATCH: Daniel Christian smashes the fastest fifty of BBL 2020-21

Dan Christian recorded the second-fastest fifty in BBL history on Sunday.

Christian powered Sydney Sixers to a 38-run win over Adelaide Strikers.

On Sunday, Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian smashed the fastest fifty of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) and guided Sydney Sixers to a 38-run triumph over the Adelaide Strikers.

Christian slammed five sixes and four fours, reaching his half-ton in just 15 balls. Sixers were 58/3 in the 12th over when Christian walked in and completely changed the course of the match with some brutal hitting.

Overall, it was the second-fastest fifty in BBL history after West Indies star Chris Gayle. The ‘Universe Boss’ reached his half-century from just 12 balls in 2016 while playing for the Melbourne Renegades.

Christian took debutant Liam Scott to the cleaners during the BBL 10 game when he clobbered the bowler for 22 runs in an over.

The youth of first-gamer Liam Scott vs one of the most experienced players the BBL has. Dan Christian takes the points here 😄 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/4rryzzkkeY

— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2020

Even top-quality spinner Rashid Khan was also not spared by Christian and was hit for 16 off an over.

With the help of Christian’s knock, Sixers were able to post 177/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

The second-fastest 50 in BBL history! @DanChristian54 smoked a 50 off only 15 balls to completely change the game! @BKTtires | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/rTBTNaRXix

— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2020

After batting heroics, Christian contributed with the ball

In reply, Strikers could only manage to reach 139/7, losing the game by 38 runs. Not only with the willow, Christian shined with the ball as well.

The right-armer conceded just 25 runs in his quota of four overs and picked up the prized wicket of Phil Salt, who scored a quickfire 16-ball 28 runs.

Without any surprises, Christian was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for his excellent all-round show. The victory even took Sixers to third place in the BBL 10 standings, while Strikers are now at the fourth spot.

After the match, Christian gave credit to the whole team for playing as a unit.

“The way the game started; Worrall bowled beautifully. We knew they had a good batting line up, but everyone was fantastic tonight. Spending time with the people who are playing, it’s good fun,” he said at the post-match presentation.