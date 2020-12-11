WATCH: Danushka Gunathilaka and Azam Khan engage in a comical incident during the LPL 2020

Danushka Gunathilaka and Azam Khan got involved in a hilarious episode in LPL 2020.

The tournament has reached its final stage with only one league game left.

The ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 is only one match away to enter the knockout stage. Dambulla Viiking are the table toppers with 11 points while Kandy Tuskers are occupying the bottom spot with 4 points.

The LPL 2020 has so far produced quite a few memorable matches and some nail-biting encounters. One such eye-catching incident took place during the 14th match played between Colombo Kings and Galle Gladiators at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

During the contest, Gladiators’ bowler Lakshan Sandakan tried to place the ball away from Andre Russell, but it went way too wide. Even the wicketkeeper Azam Khan got puzzled to grab the delivery as he fell off his feet.

After which, Danushka Gunathilaka, who was stationed at first-slip, picked up the white leather and hit the ball lightly on Azam’s head to poke fun at him. Gunathilaka shared the video of the same on his official Twitter handle.

Here is the video:

Gladiators won the contest by eight wickets

In the match, Colombo won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted 171 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to an impressive knock of 44 by D Bell-Drummond. Dinesh Chandimal’s cameo of 35 runs from 20 balls supported him well.

For Gladiators, pacer Mohammad Amir was the pick of the bowlers. He showed his superb class and picked up a five-wicket haul for just 26 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Amir, Sandakan also shined with the ball as he bagged three wickets for 33.

In reply, Gladiators chased down the target comfortably with 15 balls to spare. Ahsan Ali was the main highlight for Bhanuka Rajapaksa-led side. He smashed 56 of 38 deliveries with the help of nine fours and a six.

Gunathilaka, Rajapaksha and Azam also made valuable contributions with 38, 37 and 35 runs respectively. In the end, Gladiators won the match by eight wickets.