WATCH: Jason Holder hits a first-ball six on his BBL debut; ball gets stuck in a tree

Holder made a winning BBL debut.

The West Indies all-rounder is contracted to play three games for the Sydney Sixers in BBL 10.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder made a winning start to his Big Bash League (BBL) career as Sydney Sixers beat Adelaide Strikers by 36 runs at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday.

First, Holder scored 11 not out in the Sixers’ total of 177/5 and then returned to pick two wickets for 26 runs, while opening the bowling in second innings.

Holder launches the ball into the backyard

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the penultimate over, Holder didn’t waste much time as he hit the first-ball six off Strikers paceman Wes Agar. In what was an ordinary short delivery, Holder was quick on his feet to smack it over the square leg boundary for a maximum; one that proceeded to get stuck in the tree.

Here’s the video:

Backyard stuff here! 🏡 The new kid (or West Indies captain in this case) comes over, and loses the ball first hit! Unbelievable 🙄 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/yJugaCuXMN

— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2020

The Sixers will next take on the Melbourne Stars at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Boxing Day (December 26).

Holder is also expected to play the game against the Melbourne Renegades on December 29 before departing for home. His next assignment will be to lead the West Indies’ squad on the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.