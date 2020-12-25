WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah’s adorable little fan gets a chance to meet his hero

A cute fan finally gets a chance to meet his hero Jasprit Bumrah.

Fans are expecting Bumrah to shine for Team India in the Boxing Day Test.

Team India suffered an embarrassing defeat in the first Test match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Adelaide. However, a cute little fan of India’s frontline bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been able to spread smiles all over.

During the Adelaide Test, a small boy named Jiyan from ‘Bharat Army’ – Team India’s global supporters’ group – came to support his hero in the stands. He was spotted pronouncing Bumrah’s name in the most attractive manner.

Bharat Army shared a video of a fan naming Jiyan shouting Bumrah on their official Twitter handle. In the video, the little fan can be seen supporting his favourite cricketer and pronouncing Bumrah in his own toddler ways.

The little fan would not have imagined that his dream of meeting his favourite cricket star would come true too soon. Recently, the cute supporter of Bumrah finally got a chance to meet his hero.

The Bharat Army shared a video of Jiyaan meeting the Ahmedabad-born bowler, but at a safe distance. While sharing the video, the Bharat Army wrote: A fanboy moment for Bharat Army’s biggest

@Jaspritbumrah93 fan Jiyaan as he gets to meet his hero! Brruuumraaah ! (From a social distance!)

Here is the video:

All eyes would be on Bumrah in MCG

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne starting from December 26, the Indian team is working hard on nets to get into the groove.

The absence of Mohammed Shami has put more pressure on Bumrah. Fans would be expecting from the Bumrah to deliver and shine for the visitors at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The positive thing for Bumrah is that he has a pretty good record at the Boxing Day Test when the last time India met Australia down under. During the 2018-19 tour, Bumrah had taken nine wickets in the MCG Test at an impressive average of 9.55 and a remarkable strike-rate of 23.2.