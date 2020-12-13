WATCH: Peter Siddle hilariously warns James Faulkner for mankading during a BBL clash

James Faulkner was issued a Mankad warning by Peter Siddle.

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Siddle-led Adelaide Strikers by 11 runs on Sunday.

Aussie stars, James Faulkner and Peter Siddle, got involved in a hilarious banter during the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers at Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

It all happened when Adelaide Strikers’ Siddle was bowling the last over of first innings. The seamer ran in to bowl with Hurricanes all-rounder Faulkner at the non-striker’s end.

Faulkner, who went on to score 12 runs off nine balls, was way out of his crease when Siddle stopped in his delivery stride. The latter was then seen warning Faulkner for taking advantage by leaving his crease too early.

Faulkner responded almost with a gesture daring his former Australia teammate to ‘Mankad’ him before they both shared a laugh.

Here’s the video:

James Faulkner was almost daring Peter Siddle to Mankad him here 🤭

A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/62d3c2zvwN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2020

Hurricanes posted a strong total of 174 runs on the board riding on opener D’Arcy Short’s stunning 72 off 48 balls and 34 from 25 deliveries by his partner Will Jacks.

Faulkner, after the ‘Mankad’ incident also put in a brilliant display with the ball to guide Hurricanes to an 11-run victory over the Siddle-led Strikers. Opening the bowling for his team, Faulkner picked up three wickets and conceded just 21 runs in his quota of four overs.