AUS A vs IND A: WATCH – Prithvi Shaw takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Tim Paine in the warm-up game

Prithvi Shaw exhibited excellent fielding in India A vs Australia A game.

Shaw took a splendid catch to dismiss Tim Paine on Day 2 of the warm-up match.

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw did not have a good time with the willow in the ongoing India A versus Australia A warm-up match at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. The aspiring cricketer was sent back to the pavilion for a duck in the first innings.

However, the Mumbaikar tried to compensate his batting failure by grabbing a stunning catch when India A were on the field on Day 2 of the tour game.

It all happened in the 59th over of Australia A first innings bowled by Indian pacer Umesh Yadav. The right-arm bowler bowled a bouncer to Tim Paine, who read the delivery well and connected a pull shot.

But out of nowhere, Shaw, who was positioned at backward square leg, jumped at the correct time and put his right hand in the air to complete the catch.

Shaw was off balance when he plucked the red leather but didn’t let it slip while he was falling on the ground. The 21-year-old completed a blinder to dismiss Australian Test captain for a well made 44 off 88 deliveries.

Here is the video:

Good catch by Shaw! Paine's gotta go for 44 after a century stand with Green. Watch #AUSAvIND live: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/yvhTgS1IvE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020



India declared at 247/9

Earlier at the start of Day 2, India A resumed with their overnight score of 237/8. However, after adding 10 runs to the total, India declared the innings with Ajinkya Rahane stayed unbeaten on 117 off 242 balls laced up with 19 boundaries, including a six.

Just like their counterparts, Australia A also had a terrible start when they came to bat in their first innings. Openers Will Pucovski (1) and Joe Burns (4) were dismissed cheaply by Umesh inside seven overs.

Marcus Harris (35) and skipper Travis Head (18) did try to stabilise the innings by adding 55 runs for the third wicket before Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Head in the 21st over. Soon, Ravichandran Ashwin also joined the party as he removed Harris in the 24th over.

Cameron Green, on the other hand, showed his splendid class and kept on tickling the scoreboard. After the end of 76 overs, Australia A reached 260/7 with Green batting on 95 and Michael Neser playing on 28 runs. The hosts are also leading by 13 runs.