WATCH: Rohit Sharma gets warm welcome after he joins Team India squad

Rohit Sharma joins India squad in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The third Test between Australia and India is scheduled to begin from January 7, 2021.

After completing the two-week quarantine in Sydney, star batsman Rohit Sharma has joined the Indian team in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter where Rohit can be seen receiving a warm welcome by members of the Indian contingent. All the members looked in a happy mood as they saw Team India’s ‘Hitman’ finally.

Days after registering their lowest Test total of 36 in the series-opener at Adelaide Oval, the Indian team recorded a tremendous comeback. They defeated Australia by eights wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to level the 4-match series 1-1.

As Rohit walked into the team’s dining area, his teammates and coaches greeted him. Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha were the first to greet the Mumbaikar, before several others like Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar joined in.

Rohit then walked over to a table where he met Cheteshwar Pujara. At the end of the video, he can be seen chatting with India head coach Ravi Shastri and stand-in Test skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Shastri was heard saying Rohit was looking younger.

“How was quarantine, my friend?. You’re looking younger,” said Shastri.

Here is the video:

Look who's joined the squad in Melbourne 😀 A warm welcome for @ImRo45 as he joins the team 🤗#TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uw49uPkDvR

— BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2020

We will see how he feels before taking a final call: Shastri on Rohit

After India’s epic win in Melbourne, Shastri had spoken about Rohit’s inclusion in the playing XI for the third Test. Shastri had said the medical team would look at Rohit before a final call is taken.

“We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been in quarantine for the last couple of weeks. We’ll also see how he feels before we take the call,” said Shastri in the post-match press conference after India’s victory on Tuesday.

Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury during the thirteenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL), which led to him missing the white-ball leg and the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.