WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah & Shreyas Iyer celebrate their birthdays after T20I series win in Sydney

Birthday celebrations of Dhawan, Bumrah and Iyer were in full swing at a team hotel in Sydney.

India sealed the T20I series against Australia on Sunday.

Indian cricketers – Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer – celebrated their birthdays by cutting the cakes in a team hotel on Sunday (December 6). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video clip from their official Twitter handle in which the trio can be seen cutting separate cakes.

“Let the celebrations begin! December 5 – @SDhawan25. December 6 – @ShreyasIyer15 & @Jaspritbumrah93 and series win with a match to spare! What a day for #TeamIndia in Australia,” BCCI captioned the video.

Dhawan turned 35 on Saturday, while Bumrah (27) and Iyer (26) shared their birthday on Sunday with Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out from the remaining T20I series due to concussion. The all-rounder was hit by a bouncer from Mitchell Starc in the first T20I.

India crushed Australia by six wickets in the second T20I at the SCG to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series. Dhawan and Iyer were involved in the series-winning triumph for India while Bumrah was rested for the game.

Dhawan smashed a quickfire 52 to set the tone for a 195-run chase, while Iyer finished the proceedings with Hardik Pandya and scored 12 runs off just five balls, which included a gigantic 111 meter six.