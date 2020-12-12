WATCH: Virat Kohli & Co. gives Jasprit Bumrah ‘Guard of honour’ after his highest first-class score

Jasprit Bumrah gets a guard of honour in the dressing room (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Bumrah remained unbeaten on 55 against Australia A.

  • He set up a 71-run last wicket partnership with Mohammed Siraj.

Jasprit Bumrah clubbed his highest first-class score in the ongoing day-night practice match against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).


After opting to bat, India A were in trouble at one stage as they lost their nine wickets for just 123 runs. But then Bumrah along with Mohammed Siraj added a 71-run partnership for the last wicket to guide their side to a respectable 194.

During the innings break when Bumrah walked back to the dressing room, he received a ‘guard of honour’ from Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara among others.



Earlier, to complete his fifty, Bumrah pulled a short-pitched delivery from Will Sutherland to the fine-leg boundary. Despite the fielder trying his best to reach for the ball, Bumrah managed to generate enough power in his shot to send it over the boundary line for a maximum.

Meanwhile, Jack Wildermuth and Sean Abbott were among the wickets for the Aussies. Wildermuth notched up three wickets and conceded only 13 runs. Abbott took three wickets and conceded 46 runs. Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Harry Conway and Cameron Green also took a wicket each.


