West Indies name ODI & Test squads for Bangladesh tour; 10 players opt out due to COVID-19 related concerns

West Indies are set to play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The Windies touring side is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced their squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, which includes three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka.

Jason Mohammed will captain the West Indies ODI side while Kraigg Brathwaite will be the skipper in Tests.

Ten Windies players have opted out of the month-long tour to the Asian country due to COVID-19 related concerns. These include the likes of Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks, Sheldon Cottrell and Nicholas Pooran.

Out of the 10 aforementioned players, skipper Holder had been in the bio bubble for the longest period as he featured in the CPL, IPL, New Zealand tour and is currently in Australia for the BBL.

Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich have also pulled out of the tour citing personal reasons.

The West Indies touring side is scheduled to land in Dhaka on January 10, and after completing the quarantine protocols, they will start their preparations with a one-day warm-up match in Savar.

The three-match ODI series will begin in Dhaka on January 20, with the Test leg starting on February 3.

West Indies ODI Squad:

Jason Mohammed (c), Sunil Ambris (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr

West Indies Test Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.