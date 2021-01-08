Anushka Sharma slams a photographer and the publication for invading her & Virat Kohli’s privacy

Anushka Sharma uploaded a picture clicked by the paparazzi.

Anushka and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child this month.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Wednesday lashed out a photographer and the publication for invading her and husband Virat Kohli’s privacy.

Anushka, who is expecting the birth of her first child with Team India’s star cricketer, uploaded a picture of herself and Virat sitting at their balcony clicked by a photographer working for a media house and asked them to ‘stop’ invading their privacy in a strong message on social media.

In her Instagram story, Anushka revealed that she had already requested the ‘said photographer and the publication’ to not infringe on their privacy, but to no avail.

“Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!” wrote the actress-turned producer.

Other than this incident, Anushka has been in a happy space throughout her pregnancy. Last week, she even posted a short clip of her on the treadmill. The 32-year-old diva had been to UAE with her husband as his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took part in IPL 2020 and post her return she had also shot for a few TV commercials.

Virat and Anushka had announced in August last year that their first child is due to arrive in January 2021. Anushka then in one of her interviews said that she intends to get back to work in four months after her delivery. Speaking to TOI, she had said: “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”