AUS vs IND, 3rd Test: Fans blast Hanuma Vihari for dropping a sitter on the second ball of Day 4

Netizens unhappy with Hanuma Vihari's fielding in Sydney Test.

On Day 4 of the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Hanuma Vihari dropped a sitter on the second ball of the day and gave Aussie star Marnus Labuschagne a chance to score 73 runs in his 2nd innings.

India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah perfect executed the plan to dismiss the batsman on leg-side when Labuschagne flicked a ball towards the backward square, but Vihari dropped a regulation catch. A disheartened Bumrah could not help and went on to hide his face under his arms.

With India already dropping more than five catches in the ongoing match, fans lashed out at Vihari on social media. Some even commented that the Kakinada-born is not an international cricket material.

This Vihari seems to be sleeping right from the time he came to bat yesterday😬😬 https://t.co/Hz9CLi5khr — sach is life (@sunilguddu) January 10, 2021

Afraid this series might be a career ending one for Vihari. Never a good feeling. His contribution with the bat and in the field has been beyond zero, driving into the negative scale. — S (@Siddiotic) January 10, 2021

At this level, this is unacceptable. Vihari probably still thinking about his run out. — Noel Francis (@nanthonyfrancis) January 10, 2021

What do you call someone who gets up at 3:30 am on a working day in Day 4 of a Test match with India behind to see Vihari drop a sitter and still feel India still has a chance to win if we get Smith out after those 2 wickets 😀 #INDvsAUSTest — SR3 (@sriniramadurai) January 10, 2021

It shows the lack of confidence Vihari has after failing with bat, still don’t know why he was chosen ahead of Mayank or Shikhar considering that he did not perform any different couple of years ago. Time to look at the selection criteria this tour @bhogleharsha @BCCI https://t.co/jlR9ofAoGp — Ravin Oze (@Ravin0ze) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Australia have declared their second innings on 312/6, setting India an improbable 407-run target to achieve in the fourth innings of the match.