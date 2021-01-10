AUS vs IND, 3rd Test: Fans blast Hanuma Vihari for dropping a sitter on the second ball of Day 4

Marnus Labuschagne, Hanuma Vihari (Photo Source: Twitter)

  • Netizens unhappy with Hanuma Vihari's fielding in Sydney Test.

  • Australia declared their second innings on 312 for 6.

On Day 4 of the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Hanuma Vihari dropped a sitter on the second ball of the day and gave Aussie star Marnus Labuschagne a chance to score 73 runs in his 2nd innings.

India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah perfect executed the plan to dismiss the batsman on leg-side when Labuschagne flicked a ball towards the backward square, but Vihari dropped a regulation catch. A disheartened Bumrah could not help and went on to hide his face under his arms.

With India already dropping more than five catches in the ongoing match, fans lashed out at Vihari on social media. Some even commented that the Kakinada-born is not an international cricket material.

Meanwhile, Australia have declared their second innings on 312/6, setting India an improbable 407-run target to achieve in the fourth innings of the match.

