AUS vs IND: WATCH – Shubman Gill responds smartly when Marnus Labuschagne asks him about his favourite player

Marnus Labuschagne and Shubman Gill got engaged in a friendly banter on Day 2 of the Sydney Test.

Labuschagne hilariously asked Gill about his favourite player while fielding at short leg.

Australia’s rising star Marnus Labuschagne got engaged in a hilarious banter with his counterpart Shubman Gill during India’s first innings of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

After bundling out Australia on 338 in their first innings, Gill and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for the visitors.

In the third over, Labuschagne, fielding at short leg asked Gill who his favourite player is. The 21-year-old responded smartly and said that he would let him know about his favourite player after the match.

Labuschagne seemed to be unsatisfied with Gill’s answer and, therefore, made some wild guess. “After the ball… Sachin [Tendulkar] ? Do you reckon Virat [Kohli]?” he said.

Labuschagne did not stop there as his words continued when Rohit came to take the strike. “Hey what did you do in quarantine?” the Aussie asked the Indian vice-captain.

The four-match Test series is currently tied on 1-1, with Australia and India winning a game each of the first two games.

Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the Day-Night contest at Adelaide Oval where Virat Kohli & Co. suffered the ignominy of their lowest total in Test history.