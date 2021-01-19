AUS vs IND: Brave Cheteshwar Pujara takes record 14 blows on his body in the historic Test series

Cheteshwar Pujara stood like a rock against Australian pace attack.

Team India defeated Australia in the Brisbane Test by three wickets.

Indian middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has displayed unbelievable courage in countering Australia’s fast bowlers on the final day of the fourth Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Pujara has been hit on the body 11 times, including three times on the helmet, as he fought to save the Border-Gavaskar trophy for his nation.

From brutal head knocks to nasty blows on the body and fingers, Pujara stood like a rock against the intimidating Aussie bowlers, who tried every possible strategy to take down India’s number 3 on the final day.

At least thrice the Indian team physio had to rush out to the middle to check on Pujara as he was constantly taking body blows from the Aussie pacers to ensure his end stay safe.

Pujara was seen bravely standing tall against a bouncer barrage from the Aussie pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Despite showing visible signs of pain, Pujara continued to defy the Australian bowlers. He eventually stretched his innings beyond four hours before he was finally dismissed for 56 (211 balls) in the last session, trapped lbw by Cummins.

The 32-year-old senior Indian batsman stitched a crucial 61-run partnership (off 141 balls) for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant, who later propelled India to historic victory at Gabba.

According to The CricViz Analyst, Pujara was hit on the body or the helmet for 14 times in the entire series, making it a record for body blows received by a batsman in a single series.

Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on the body or the helmet 14 times across the four match series – that is a record for body blows received in a single series by a batsman since such things were recorded in 2006. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 19, 2021

After registering the epic triumph, Pujara took to Twitter to post his reaction. He praised the Indian unit for showing the immense character and skill to beat the Aussies in their own backyard.

“Overcome with emotion and filled with pride. The character & skill shown by the entire squad has been commendable. Moments like these make the countless hours of toil and practice truly worth it. Thank you for all the support and wishes. #TeamIndia #InItTogether #AUSvsIND” tweeted Pujara.