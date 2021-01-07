AUS vs IND: Fans slam Rishabh Pant for his poor wicketkeeping in the third Test

Rishabh Pant (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Fans lambasted Pant for his poor wicketkeeping skills.

  • Pant gave two lifelines to debutant Will Pucovski.

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant did not have a good start with the gloves on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Pant dropped two catches within a span of three overs and granted two lifelines to the Australian debutant Will Pucovski.

During the 21st over of Australia’s first innings, Pant dropped a regulation catch off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling.

Then in the 25th over, Pant put down another chance when Mohammed Siraj bowled a short delivery to Pucovski. The Aussie opener got hurried due to the pace, and the red-leather got off the glove, but Pant spills it out while running back to grab it. Though the soft signal on the field was ‘out’, but later it was reversed.

Meanwhile, Pucovski went on to score a half-century. However, soon another debutant Navdeep Saini sent Pucovski back to the pavilion in the 35th over. The young Aussie played a 110-ball 62 run knock. After the end of day’s play, Australia have posted 166/2 with Marnus Labuschagne (67 not out) and Steve Smith (31 not out) at the crease.

Pant’s back-to-back drops didn’t go down well with fans on Twitter as they went on to criticise the Indian keeper for his mistakes.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

