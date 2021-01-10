AUS vs IND: ICC to investigate the horrible episode of Sydney crowd abusing Mohammed Siraj & Jasprit Bumrah

ICC set to investigate racial abuse matter concerning Bumrah and Siraj.

Siraj was targeted by the crowd on the fourth day as well.

The Day 3 of the ongoing third Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) witnessed an ugly moment as India’s bowling pair Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd at SCG.

Post the serious claims by Indians, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to investigate the allegations of racial abuse.

After the stumps on Day 3, India’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane reported the matter to onfield umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson. Even, Siraj and Bumrah were spotted talking to Cricket Australia (CA) staff and security officials after the day’s play.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, the ground operator along with Venues NSW, are working with the ICC to track down the people responsible for the incident after staff positioned on one of the boundaries were also made aware of the abuse.

Moreover, the venue has access to over 800 security cameras around the ground. Due to COVID-19 regulations, they have details of all 10,075 spectators who walked through the gates to watch the battle between Australia and India.

Meanwhile, more than six members of the crowd were ejected from the stands in the SCG on the fourth day of the ongoing Test after concerns raised by the Indian team.

It was Siraj once again who raised the issue when play was stopped for a brief. The onfield umpires and security officials combined to take action and removed the concerned spectators before play resumed again.

Speaking about the match, Australia have set an imposing 407-run target for the visitors after declaring their second innings on 312/6 at tea on the fourth day.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne shined with the bat yet again for the home team. While Smith scored 81 off 167 balls, Labuschagne made 73 from 118 deliveries. All-rounder Chris Green also played a crucial knock of 84 runs.

For the tourists, Navdeep Saini and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets each. Burmah and Siraj bagged one wicket apiece.