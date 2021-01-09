AUS vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj face racial abuse from SCG crowd

Indian bowlers Bumrah and Siraj faced racial abuse on Day 3 of the 3rd Test.

Australia are leading by 197 runs with two days left in the match.

In a shocking turn of events, Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been targeted with racial abuse by the crowd on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, after stumps on day three, ICC and stadium security officers were spotted in long discussions with Bumrah, Siraj and members of the visiting team management.

The report mentioned Indian officials’ claim concerning some members of the public has been targeting the bowling pair for the past two days.

Even senior Indian players including stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane spoke to match and security officials at the end of the third days play in the context of a crowd member, who abused Siraj while he was fielding at fine leg.

The Indian staff was spotted talking to Bumrah, who was standing in the outfield. Umpires and match referee David Boon also walked past India’s rooms. Then, Bumrah spoke to security officials before leaving, followed by Siraj, who is playing his second game in the longest format.

Australia in a strong position at stumps on Day 3

Speaking about the match, at the end of Day 3, Australia have reached 103/2 in their second innings, taking the overall lead to 197 runs. Marnus Labuschagne and centurion in the first innings Steve Smith were unbeaten on 47 and 29 respectively.

For the tourists, Ravichandran Ashwin and Siraj have taken one wicket each. Ashwin removed David Warner for 13, while Siraj dismissed Will Pucovski for 10.

Earlier, India were bundled out on 244 in reply to Australia’s 338. Shubman Gill (50) and Cheteshwar Pujara (50) scored half-centuries. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was the third-highest scorer for India with 36 runs. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also made valuable contribution down the order with unbeaten 28 run knock.