AUS vs IND – WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah outfoxes Tim Paine with peach of a delivery

Tim Paine, Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Source: Twitter)

  • Jasprit Bumrah castled Aussie skipper Tim Paine with a stunning delivery.

  • Australia posted 338 runs on the board in their first innings.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bamboozled Australia skipper Tim Paine with ‘peach of a delivery’ on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Bowling with the second new ball, Bumrah first sent young Cameron Green back for a 21-ball duck. The 27-year-old pacer then removed Paine for 1. It was a fine setup from Bumrah as after bowling three consecutive deliveries outside the off stump, he brought one in to remove the bails.

Paine was all set for an outgoing delivery, and that’s the main reason why his feet was nowhere near the line of the ball. The ball moved in through the gap between Paine’s bat and pad before hitting the top of off-stump.

Here’s the video:

As much as Bumrah and his teammates enjoyed Paine’s dismissal on the field, the praise-worthy delivery also elated cricket fans on social media.

Later in the game, Australia were bundled out for 338 in their first innings. Middle-order batsman Steve Smith top-scored with 131 runs. For India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

In reply, India were 96 for two at stumps, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on nine and Cheteshwar Pujara on 5. Shubman Gill smashed his maiden Test fifty before being caught brilliantly by Green while Rohit Sharma scored 26 runs in his comeback game.

