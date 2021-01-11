AUS vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin in tears after wife Prithi hails his gritty knock in Sydney Test

R Ashwin faced 128 balls for his unbeaten 39 as India eked out a draw against Australia.

Prithi revealed that Ashwin went to bed in "unbelievable pain" last night.

India pulled off a herculean task to eke out a remarkable draw against Australia in third Test of the four-match series.

Overcoming all odds, the vising team showed great resilience to keep a certain defeat and the rampant Australian bowling attack at bay in Sydney.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been in scintillating form with the ball in the ongoing series, went on to show grit and fight with the bat as he batted for 128 balls and along with Hanuma Vihari denied the home side a win.

In the meantime, Ashwin’s wife Prithi has revealed that her husband went to bed with a terrible back pain and wasn’t able to even tie his shoelaces on Monday morning.

“The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoelaces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today,” tweeted Prithi.

After the match, Ashwin expressed gratitude and thanked his wife for being with him during the tough times. “Instant tears!! Thanks for being there with me through all this,” Ashwin wrote in reply to his wife’s post.

Ajinkya Rahane, who is captaining India in Virat Kohli’s absence, also credited Vihari and Ashwin for showing resilience and batting for more than 2 hours on day five.

“This is as good as winning a Test match when you come abroad and play a match like this, it was really special. Credit to Ashwin and Vihari for the way they batted, Pujara, Rohit, Pant everyone chipped into the team’s cause. But credit to Vihari and Ashwin for batting 2.5 hours in the end,” said Rahane in the virtual press conference.