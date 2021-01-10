AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli and Ridhima Pathak react to racial abuse against Mohammed Siraj in Sydney Test

Supporters ejected from SCG after Indian player's complaint on day four of 3rd Test.

Virat Kohli, Ridhima Pathak and Irfan Pathan have come out in support of the Indian cricketers.

The play was stopped for eight minutes on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test at the SCG while umpires and Sydney police responded to complaints from Indian cricketers of crowd abuse in the post-lunch session.

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had been fielding near the fine leg boundary before he complained to the umpires and pointed towards a particular section of the crowd.

Umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson halted the game, with Indian fielders and the Australian batsmen huddled in the middle of the ground, while police and security personnel questioned people in the crowd.

Police later escorted six men away from their seats.

Ever since the incident occurred, the cricketing fraternity’s reactions are pouring in from all corners of the world with everyone condemning that particular section of spectators for racial slurs against the Indian cricketers. Virat Kohli, who is currently on paternity leave, also reacted to the racial abuse in cricket, revealing that even he has faced fans’ rowdy behaviour on several occasions while fielding near the boundary.

“Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It’s sad to see this happen on the field. The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once,” Kohli wrote in his Twitter posts.

TV Presenter and sports anchor Ridhima Pathak also condemned the racial abuse of players in Sydney Test, saying “it’s not about Australia or India anymore. Cricket as a sport has to come up with a stronger plan to send out the message loud and clear that WE DO NOT tolerate racial abuse.”

The former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan gave a harsh reaction to the whole episode as he said in blunt words that people who can’t respect the players present on the field should not come to the stadium.

Talking about the match, Australia declared their second innings shortly after play resumed when all-rounder Cameron Green was dismissed for 84 off the last ball before the tea break.

The hosts set India a 407-run to win with four sessions remaining, and by stumps the tourists were 98 for 2, needing 309 runs to win.