Twitter reactions: Rohit Sharma’s dismissal after his half-century put Australia on top

Rohit Sharma (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Rohit Sharma smashed his 11th Test fifty on Day 4 of SCG Test.

  • India need 309 runs to win with 8 wickets in hand.

Like the first innings, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma’s pair shined with the bat and gave India a solid start in their chase of 407 runs on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The duo added 70-runs for the opening wicket before Josh Hazlewood provided the first breakthrough after dismissing Gill for 31 in the 23rd over. On the other hand, Rohit kept scoring runs and reached his 11th half-century in the longest format.

However, three over before stumps, Pat Cummins removed Rohit when the Indian batsman tried to play the aggressive pull shot.

At stumps, India have scored 98/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane are unbeaten on 9 and 4 runs respectively.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 312/6, giving hosts a target of 407 runs to win the SCG Test. Marnus Labuschagne scored 73 off 118 balls for the hosts while the centurion in the first innings Steve Smith smashed 81 from 167 deliveries.

All-rounder Cameron Green ended the innings being the highest scorer. He scored 84 runs off 132 balls with eight fours and four sixes. Aussie skipper Tim Paine remained unbeaten on 39 before Australia came up with the declaration.

