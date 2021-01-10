Twitter reactions: Rohit Sharma’s dismissal after his half-century put Australia on top

Rohit Sharma smashed his 11th Test fifty on Day 4 of SCG Test.

India need 309 runs to win with 8 wickets in hand.

Like the first innings, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma’s pair shined with the bat and gave India a solid start in their chase of 407 runs on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The duo added 70-runs for the opening wicket before Josh Hazlewood provided the first breakthrough after dismissing Gill for 31 in the 23rd over. On the other hand, Rohit kept scoring runs and reached his 11th half-century in the longest format.

However, three over before stumps, Pat Cummins removed Rohit when the Indian batsman tried to play the aggressive pull shot.

At stumps, India have scored 98/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane are unbeaten on 9 and 4 runs respectively.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 312/6, giving hosts a target of 407 runs to win the SCG Test. Marnus Labuschagne scored 73 off 118 balls for the hosts while the centurion in the first innings Steve Smith smashed 81 from 167 deliveries.

All-rounder Cameron Green ended the innings being the highest scorer. He scored 84 runs off 132 balls with eight fours and four sixes. Aussie skipper Tim Paine remained unbeaten on 39 before Australia came up with the declaration.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Rohit Sharma cover drive = a thing of beauty = a joy forever. ( with apologies to Keats ) #BorderGavaskarTrophy #indianteam #bcci #INDvsAUSTest — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) January 10, 2021

Love this situation. As a batsmen you need to value your wicket without comprising on your positive intent and allow the bowlers to dictate terms. Interesting 5th day looms. #AUSIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 10, 2021

Both the openers played well again…but failed to get going after getting a good start…now both back in the dressing the real challenge begins #AUSvIND — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) January 10, 2021

Well played @ImRo45 14 day hard quarantine, no tour game and yet. Class and mental strength. Need to carry on for India. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 10, 2021

Subcontinent teams' opening pairs with 50+ stands in both innings of a Test in Australia: Abid Ali & Farokh Engineer – for India at SCG in 1968

C Hathurusingha & S Jayasuriya- for Sri Lanka at Adelaide in 1996

Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill – for India at SCG in 2021 #AUSvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) January 10, 2021

One Day left in SCG: – India need 309 runs.

– Australia need 8 wickets.

– Rohit and Gill got fine starts but couldn't make it big, Cummins and Hazlewood have been brilliant as always. A thrilling finish coming tomorrow from 4.30 am IST. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 10, 2021

Two 50+ opening partnerships in two innings. Gill Aur Rohit ki Jodi Hit 👏👏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 10, 2021

Rohit Sharma giving away wicket after starts. pic.twitter.com/TYE58el4X7 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 10, 2021

Bowlers don’t get Rohit Sharma out, Rohit Sharma gets Rohit Sharma out 🥲 — Vinod Basnure (@impact_in_line) January 10, 2021

Rohit Sharma to his fans- pic.twitter.com/GhUz7oRTTV — Harsh #ICT💙 (@harshraj_070) January 10, 2021

Stumps on Day 4 of the 3rd Test. A big final day coming tomorrow. India need 309 runs to win. Scorecard – https://t.co/tqS209srjN #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WEi4QhlpV9 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2021

In international cricket,

Most sixes in Australia:-

50* – ROHIT SHARMA

45 – Viv Richards

35 – Chris Gayle Most sixes by Indian cricketers in an overseas country:-

50* – ROHIT SHARMA in AUS

36 – Rohit Sharma in ENG

35 – Sourav Ganguly in SA#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 10, 2021

That Rohit cover drive was made out of silk. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 10, 2021

Not the same when the premier Australian spinner doesn’t have a random chat before bowling the final ball of the day #AusvINd — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 10, 2021

Oh dear Vihari sitter @NorthStandGang — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) January 9, 2021

India 98-2 at the end of day's play. Great effort, considering the fact we had to face Australia's probing 6-man bowling attack throughout the session. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Paul Reiffel & Paul Wilson. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) January 10, 2021

Cameron Green's maiden half century. Sealing the deal with a boundary. How good! He got so close in the second innings of the second Test at 45. Some young superstars in the ranks at Australia. 🇦🇺🇮🇳#AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 10, 2021

This is the first time in the last 13 years Indian openers have managed to survive 15 or more overs in the fourth innings of a Test match outside the subcontinent.#AUSvIND #IndiavsAustralia #INDvAUS — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 10, 2021

First Test fifty for Rohit Sharma as opener away from home #AUSvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 10, 2021

Good to see the fight from India. Now to wake up early on a Monday morning to see if they can stretch this beyond breakfast time. Australia very much primed for 2-1, make no mistake. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 10, 2021

R Ashwin confirms Pant will bat in the second innings #INDvAUS #AUSvIND — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 10, 2021

The wicket of Rohit Sharma increased Australia's chances of victory from 78% to 90%. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 10, 2021

Cameron Green silencing any lingering doubters here. What a phenomenal talent he is.#AUSvIND — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 10, 2021