AUS vs IND: Virender Sehwag jokingly asks BCCI to play in Brisbane Test amid India’s injury woes

Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah have been ruled out of the fourth Test with respective injuries.

Virender Sehwag has offered his services to Team India, in a rather humorous tweet.

Team India is currently facing an injury crisis in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia. Last match hero Hanuma Vihari, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been ruled out of the fourth Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami was ruled out after being hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer on the elbow in the first Test, Umesh Yadav limped away with a calf injury at MCG, and KL Rahul was sent back home after suffering a sprain in the right wrist.

Due to the long list of injuries, captain Ajinkya Rahane and the team management will now face a major selection dilemma, with the series level at 1-1.

In the meantime, former India batsman Virender Sehwag has come up with a hilarious take on Team India’s increasing injury woes. In his recent Twitter post, Sehwag joking asked BCCI to head to Australia if the current team is falling short of eleven players for the Brisbane Test.

“itne sab players injured hain, 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge @BCCI,” tweeted Sehwag.

While Shardul Thakur is expected to replace Bumrah in the final XI, reports of Washington Sundar being considered as a replacement for Jadeja are surfacing on the internet. Sundar has been with the Indian Test squad as a net bowler after the conclusion of the three-match T20I series.

Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are the leading contenders to replace Vihari in the middle-order.