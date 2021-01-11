AUS vs IND: WATCH: Navdeep Saini peeling the banana for injured Ravindra Jadeja

Despite sustaining a fractured thumb, Ravindra Jadeja is padded-up in the dressing room.

Navdeep Saini peeled the banana for his injured teammate.

Team India put on a brave show on the last day of the third Test again the Aussies in Sydney, even after several injuries. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who didn’t take the field during Australia’s second innings due to an injury in his left elbow, scored a scintillating 97 after being promoted to number 5.

While Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his second half-century of the match (77 off 205), Hanuma Vihari is also battling with a hamstring injury. The Tamil Nadu duo of Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin are in the middle during the final session of the game.

As the cameraman panned into India’s dressing room, the visiting team displayed a brilliant example of teamwork. Ravindra Jadeja, who coped up a blow on his left thumb in the first innings, has padded up to take the crease if need be. Navdeep Saini, who was sitting alongside Jadeja, peeled the banana for his injured teammate during this time.

Here’s the video:

A bit of teamwork, Saini peeling the banana for Jadeja 😅 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/O0KYKZT1a9 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 11, 2021

Jadeja didn’t bowl for the entirety of Australia’s second innings, and there were doubts over his participation in the remaining Test, but the left-hander won hearts of his fans and the commentators by padding up in the dressing room.

However, Jadeja will miss the start of the England series as he will be sidelined for six weeks due to the fractured thumb. India will take on England in a four-match Test series in Chennai and Ahmedabad. The first Test gets underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 5.