AUS vs IND – WATCH: Rishabh Pant sings a ‘Spiderman’ song from behind the stumps

There is no dull moment with Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Pant was heard singing the Hindi version of 'Spiderman' song at the Gabba.

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is one lively character who often entertains everyone with his constant chirping behind the stumps. His gestures on the field are infectious and go viral on social media in no time.

Pant added another hilarious moment by his name during the fourth day of the final Test against Australia at The Gabba. Pant was heard singing a ‘Spiderman’ song from behind the wickets when Cameron Green and Tim Paine were at the crease.

Stump mic captured the sound and fans on social media were in splits hearing Pant singing the song which is quite famous for memes.

Here’s the video:

Pant, who had come under the scanner for some poor catching in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, came back strong and hit a stunning 97 in the fourth innings of the third Test at SCG, helping India pull off a draw.

The southpaw also took some sharp catches in the third innings of the Gabba Test as India managed to bowl out Australia for 294 in their second innings, leaving India 328 to chase in the fourth.