Twitter reactions: Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur grab highlight on Day 4 of Brisbane Test

Australia got bowled out for 294 in their second innings.

India needs 324 runs to win the Gabba Test with one day left in the game.

Indian pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj shined with the ball on Day 4 of the final Test against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane.

While Thakur finished the day with four wickets, Siraj ended the proceedings with his maiden five-wicket haul in the longest format. The pair completely dominated the day and ran through the entire Aussie batting unit except for David Warner’s wicket claimed by spinner Washington Sundar.

With only one wicket to end Australia’s second innings, both Siraj and Shardul were in the race for their historic maiden Test fifer.

However, Siraj eventually picked the five-wicket haul when tailender Josh Hazlewood delivered a catch to the third man. Interestingly, it was Thakur who grabbed the catch and Siraj registered his name in the record books. The visitors bowled Australia out for 294 in their second innings.

India will have to chase a 328-run target to win the series decider as rain brought an end to play after tea on the fourth day with the score reading 4/0.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

The boy has become a man on this tour. Siraj, Leader of the attack in his first Test series and he has led from.the front. The way newcomers have performed for India on this tour will be etched in memories for a long long time. Will be fitting if they retain the trophy. pic.twitter.com/8bRvMI1iwR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 18, 2021

Siraj outstanding with maiden five-for, while Shardul Thakur becomes the first player since Dale Steyn (2008) to take seven-plus wickets and score a half-century in a Test v the Aussies in their own backyard #AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 18, 2021

Congrats #Siraj for taking a maiden 5 wicket haul in test cricket & to @imShard for 4 wickets. Kudos to d young bowling attack of team India. Showing great character in the absence of the front line bowlers. Game is on, hope weather will b fine for 2morow .. @BCCI #INDvsAUS — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 18, 2021

Well bowled #Siraj !! Congratulations on ur first 5 wicket haul #INDvsAUSTest — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) January 18, 2021

His father died but he decided to stay back with the team during such a tough tour. Gets the responsibility of leading the bowling attack only in his 3rd test and he takes a fifer. #Siraj epitomises what this young Indian team has achieved. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5SmfMeGzPS — Sameer Hashmi (@sameerhashmi) January 18, 2021

Mohammed #Siraj can write an unforgettable autobiography with just the last 5 years of his life. From bowling with a red ball for the first time to earning a five-for at the GABBA! What an inspiring story for us all to take heart from. Great support from #Shardul ♥️#INDvsAUS — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 18, 2021

Wonderful moment for Mohammed Siraj. Deserving in so many ways but even more so because of what he’s been through the last few months. His father would be so proud. And that big beaming smile from Thakur. You’d get emotional no matter who you were supporting! #AUSvsIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 18, 2021

Having to toil in first class cricket is so important. It shows in both, #siraj and #Shardulthakur performance. You could bowl spells after spells in test matches if you have done that regularly in domestic cricket. Well done to both of them! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 18, 2021

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur share nine wickets between them as Australia are all out for 294. The hosts have set India a target of 328.#AUSvIND ⏩ https://t.co/oDTm209M8z pic.twitter.com/fv0fIxL7CQ — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2021

Great bowling by #India’s inexperienced bowlers. #Siraj (5/73) & #Shardul (4/61) were outstanding in the 2nd innings. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 18, 2021

Some of the best athletes are those who take the emotion out of their performance. They are mature performers, repeating skill irrespective of emotion of the moment. But after, emotion leaks out. We just saw both things with #Siraj. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 18, 2021

Thakur and Siraj among the greats of Indian cricket who has best bowling figures at Gabba. pic.twitter.com/8L0xcF9OJ9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2021

Most test wickets for India in this series 13 Siraj

12 Ashwin

11 Bumrah

7 Jadeja

7 Thakur pic.twitter.com/itCHQy9bGG — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) January 18, 2021

Well done Mohammad Siraj on your five-for! Kudos to Shardul Thakur for his four-for too. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/8A4vkVDAc2 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) January 18, 2021

Well bowled Mohammad Siraj. Your development as this tour has progressed has been heartwarming. Wish you a long career. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 18, 2021

One of the many incredible stories of Team India is that of Mohd Siraj..

To lose your father, stay back in Aus, make your India debut, pick up 5 wickets.. and do it with a smile all through.. super stuff! Well done Siraj! #INDvsAUS — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 18, 2021

“You’ll end up with a five-wicket haul in this Test series. Your father’s dua (blessing) is with you,” is what the two head coaches had told Mohammad Siraj when he went for practice following his dad’s passing. Two months later. A Star is Born #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/juxfZEJUe9 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 18, 2021

That's an incredibly good value 13-wicket debut Test series for Siraj; has looked at home with so much extra responsibility #ausvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) January 18, 2021

Mohammed Siraj five wicket haul, hello! 😍😍 #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 18, 2021

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

😎✨ THAKUR ON SONG! It's been a great comeback for Shardul Thakur into tests for Team India as he dominated with the ball today after a sensational knock yesterday! 😎🇮🇳 📷 Getty • #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #BAIsBack #TeamIndia #BharatArmy #cricket #lovecricket #shardulthakur pic.twitter.com/qssB0PZfJe — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) January 18, 2021

My favourite part of the morning was seeing the delight on Sharduls face for his bowling partner when he took the catch to give Siraj his 5th. Remember he too was in line for 5! Great teams always bask in each others success #AUSvsIND — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) January 18, 2021