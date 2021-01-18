Twitter reactions: Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur grab highlight on Day 4 of Brisbane Test

Posted On / /
Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Australia got bowled out for 294 in their second innings.

  • India needs 324 runs to win the Gabba Test with one day left in the game.

Indian pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj shined with the ball on Day 4 of the final Test against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane.

While Thakur finished the day with four wickets, Siraj ended the proceedings with his maiden five-wicket haul in the longest format. The pair completely dominated the day and ran through the entire Aussie batting unit except for David Warner’s wicket claimed by spinner Washington Sundar.

With only one wicket to end Australia’s second innings, both Siraj and Shardul were in the race for their historic maiden Test fifer.

However, Siraj eventually picked the five-wicket haul when tailender Josh Hazlewood delivered a catch to the third man. Interestingly, it was Thakur who grabbed the catch and Siraj registered his name in the record books. The visitors bowled Australia out for 294 in their second innings.

India will have to chase a 328-run target to win the series decider as rain brought an end to play after tea on the fourth day with the score reading 4/0.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Mohammed Siraj, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.