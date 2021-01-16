AUS vs IND – WATCH: Rohit Sharma bowls a medium-paced delivery to complete Navdeep Saini’s over

Rohit Sharma stunned fans and commentators with his medium-pace at the Gabba.

Rohit's dismissal on Day 2 has put India on backfoot.

India superstar Rohit Sharma, known for his daddy hundreds, stunned one and all after he bowled a medium-paced delivery to complete Navdeep Saini’s over on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Brisbane.

The 28-year-old Saini hoped off the field, after suffering an injuring in the post-lunch session groin.

Navdeep Saini has been taken for scans after the India bowler complained of pain in his groin.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Plqiu9SMjh — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2021

Rohit came to bowl the last ball of Saini’s over and delivered a half-tracker which was pushed onto the off-side for a single by Marnus Labuschagne.

Here’s the video:

Rohit’s dismissal puts India on backfoot

Rohit’s indiscreet shot selection pegged India back after rookie bowling attack restricted the Aussies at 369 on a rain-curtailed second day at the Gabba.

With heavy thundershowers preventing any play in the post-tea session, India were 62 for two at stumps.

Rohit was batting brilliantly (44 off 74 balls) before Nathan Lyon in his 100th Test enticed the former to come down the track. But a mistimed lofted drive from Rohit landed safely into the hands of Mitchell Starc.

Earlier, India had lost the wicket of Shubman Gill (7), who edged one off Pat Cummins to Steve Smith.

Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) were batting in the middle before rain stopped play.