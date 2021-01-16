AUS vs IND: Indian medical team working hard to prepare Navdeep Saini for 2nd innings of Gabba Test

Navdeep Saini sustained a groin injury on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Brisbane.

The speedster hobbled off the pitch and was later taken for scans.

The Indian medical team is working hard and putting every possible effort to ensure fast bowler Navdeep Saini can bowl in Australia’s second innings of the ongoing fourth Test in Brisbane.

Saini had walked off the ground after suffering a groin injury on Friday. He was later taken for scans and did not return to bowl during Australia’s first innings.

Saini’s injury came as a fresh blow to the visitors who are already missing the presence of many key players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja in the final Test.

Speaking to ANI, sources related to the Indian team said that the medical team is keeping its nose to the grindstone to make sure that Saini takes the field when Ajinkya Rahane and Co. will come to bowl in the second innings.

“The medical team is working on Saini. He has a groin injury, but they are trying their best to ensure that he can take the field in the second innings,” the source said.

Natarajan, Sundar impressed on debut

In the absence of mainstay bowlers, India have played four pacers and one spinner in the fourth Test. While T Natarajan earned his maiden Test cap in the pace department, Washington Sundar was handed his debut to replace Ashwin in the team.

Natarajan impressed everyone with his bowling as he picked up three wickets. The left-armer dismissed the likes of Marnus Labuschagne (108), Matthew Wade (45) and Josh Hazlewood (11).

On the other hand, Sundar bagged two wickets in the form of Marcus Harris (5) and Steve Smith (36).

Apart from the duo, speedster Shardul Thakur also earned three scalps as the hosts were bundled out for 369 in their first innings.

In reply, India have reached 62/2 on Day 2 of the Gabba Test before rain halted the proceedings and abandoned play.