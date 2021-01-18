AUS vs IND: WATCH – Rohit Sharma shadow bats in front of Steve Smith during the Gabba Test

Posted On / /
Rohit Sharma shadow bats at the Gabba (Pic Source:

  • Rohit Sharma was seen shadow batting on Day 4 of the Gabba Test against Australia.

  • Steve Smith was at the crease when the incident took place.

India’s Test deputy Rohit Sharma was seen shadow batting at the crease during the drinks break on Day 4 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Rohit cheerfully did some shadow practice while changing ends after an over. Unlike Steve Smith – who was accused of scuffing up the area around the batting crease during the third Test in Sydney while Rishabh Pant was batting – there was no marking of the guard from Rohit.

“It’s very important for all those who thought Steve Smith was tampering the pitch and he had some kind of malicious intent, Rohit Sharma has done the exact same thing as Steve Smith did,” former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said on air. “In fact, there’s a step with the right foot.”

Relive the moment here:

Rohit was in fine catching form on Monday as the vice-captain took a sharp at second slip to dismiss the first innings centurion Marnus Labuschagne cheaply.

Mohammed Siraj (5/73), Shardul Thakur (4/61) shined with the ball and bundled out Australia on 294 in second innings.

India were four without loss at stumps while chasing a mammoth 328 run target to seal the series.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Rohit Sharma, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.