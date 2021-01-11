AUS vs IND: WATCH – Steve Smith shadow bats and removes Rishabh Pant’s guard marks on the crease

Steve Smith caught scuffing the crease during drinks break on Day 5.

India showed immense grit to draw the SCG Test.

A shocking incident was caught on the stump camera during the last day of the third Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Former Australian captain Steve Smith was spotted doing shadow batting on the pitch during drinks break in the first session. But before leaving, he scruffed up the batsman’s mark.

India batsman Rishabh Pant had to ask for the guard again before resuming batting after the drinks break. Though in the clip, Smith’s face was not visible, but the jersey number 49 could be seen, which is worn by him.

The clip quickly went viral on the internet, and the incident has raised questions on Australians’ sportsmanship. Considering the rules, the act can create a problem for Smith as a ‘fielder causing deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch’ is treated as an offence under the ICC Code of Conduct.

Here is the video:

After drinks break Aussie comes to shadow bat and scuffs out the batsmen's guard marks. Rishabh Pant then returns and has to take guard again.#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/aDkcGKgUJC — Cricket Badger (@cricket_badger) January 11, 2021

India secure a miracle draw

Coming to the match, India showed a tough character and secured a memorable draw. The major contributors behind the epic turnaround were Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pant started slowly but took on the charge after spending some time at the crease, taking on the Australian bowlers, especially Nathan Lyon to the cleaners.

The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed his half-century in 64 balls, with five fours and three sixes. However, he missed out from scoring an incredible hundred by three runs.

Pujara, on the other hand, scored 77 off 205 deliveries and formed a game-changing 148-run partnership with Pant for the fourth wicket.

After the dismissals of Pant and Pujara, the tourists needed another crucial partnership to save the game, which fortunately happened between Vihari and Ashwin.

The pair batted for more than 3 hours, faced 258 deliveries and blocked all the challenges thrown at them in order to draw the SCG Test. Vihari remained unbeaten on 23 off 161 balls, while Ashwin ended the final day with 128-ball 39 not out knock.

The focus is now on the fourth Test, which will start at The Gabba in Brisbane from Friday (January 15).