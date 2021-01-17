AUS vs IND: WATCH – Steve Smith takes an outstanding catch to dismiss Mayank Agarwal

Steve Smith took a sharp juggling catch on Day 3 of the Gabba Test.

The 2020-21 Australia vs India Test series is currently locked at 1-1.

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith is considered to have the safest pair of hands. He showed it once again on the third day of the fourth and final Test against India by taking a spectacular catch.

It was the 61st over of India’s innings when middle-order batsman Mayank Agarwal tried to attack fast bowler Josh Hazlewood but ended up getting an outside edge. Smith, who was fielding at second slip, grabbed a stunner in two attempts.

The ball was over Smith’s head and he did well to grab it on the first attempt before the red leather popped out of his hands. On the second chance, Smith caught it to send back Agarwal for 38.

Here’s the video:

Talking about the game, India were on 227 for 6 after 81 overs at the time of writing this report.

Washington Sundar (31) and Shardul Thakur (15) were fighting it out in the middle. Earlier in the game, Australia finished their first innings on 369 with Marnus Labuschagne scoring his first century of the Border Gavaskar trophy. The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1.