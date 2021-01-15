Twitter reactions: Marnus Labuschagne ton steers Australia to 274/5 on Day 1 of Brisbane Test

Posted On / /
Marnus Labuschagne (Image Source: @Cricketcomau)

  • Australia posted 274/5 on Day 1 of the fourth Test.

  • Marnus Labuschagne scored a brilliant century.

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne shined with the willow on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test against India at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Dropped twice in the innings, Labuschagne rode his luck to score the fifth century of his Test career. The right-handed batsman scored 108 off 204 deliveries with nine boundaries before debutant T Natarajan dismissed him in the 66th over.

Labuschagne formed a much-needed 113-run partnership with Matthew Wade for the fourth wicket. Wade made 45 and became Natarajan’s maiden Test wicket.

The twin strikes by Natarajan in the final session were nullified by Australian captain Tim Paine (38 not out) and all-rounder Cameron Green (28 not out). The duo stitched an unbeaten 61-run stand for the sixth wicket as Australia ended Day 1 on 274/5 in 87 overs.

Batting first, David Warner (1) and Marcus Harris (5) got out with just 17 runs on the scoreboard.

Warner was caught at the second slip in the very first over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Harris, who was replacing the injured Will Pucovski, hung around for a while but Shardul Thakur dismissed him in the ninth over.

Then, Labuschagne and Steve Smith did well to settle Australia for 65/2 at lunch. However, after the break, Smith was sent back to the pavilion by Washington Sundar, who got his first wicket in the oldest format.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Paul Wilson; Third Umpire Paul Reiffel

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Marnus Labuschagne, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.