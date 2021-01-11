AUS vs IND: WATCH – Tim Paine sledges Ravichandran Ashwin; the Indian spinner responds in style

Paine and Ashwin indulge in a banter on Day 5 of Sydney Test.

Ashwin gave it back to the Aussie skipper in a supreme manner.

Team India showed top-class cricket in the third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to script an epic draw. No wonder, Australia players were seen losing their cool and getting frustrated at SCG.

India needed 309 on the last day and with just eight wickets in hand, and the hosts would have thought of closing the game as early as possible on Monday. But what unfolded just stumped the Australian players.

Rishabh Pant counter-attacked and smashed 97 off 118 balls to form a crucial 148-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (77) for the fourth wicket.

After the duo departed, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin stitched a match-saving partnership which frustrated the Aussie players especially their captain Tim Paine.

Paine and Ashwin indulge in banter

Paine, who is known for his verbal volleys, sledged Ashwin and the altercation between both the players quickly became the talk of the town.

It all started in the 122nd over of the innings, when Paine was heard on the stump mic saying: “Can’t wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash.”

The Aussie skipper was perhaps referring to India’s unwillingness to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test due to the city’s hard quarantine rules.

Then Ashwin gave it back to Paine with a fitting response. Ashwin said he is waiting for Paine to visit India that might be his final Test series.

“Just like we wanna get you to India, maybe your last series,” said Ashwin.

However, Paine then went for an ugly sledge and abused the Tamil Nadu cricketer saying he has lesser friends in India than him.

“Maybe. Are you a selector here as well? At least my teammates like me, d**k head. I’ve got a lot more Indian friends than you do. Even your teammates think you’re a goose. Don’t they? Every one of them,” Paine added.

Here is the video:

Paine; Can't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash Ashwin; Can't wait to get you to India, it'll be your last series Paine; At least my teammates like me, dickhead pic.twitter.com/1XBTmAiAue — Nick Toovey (@OneTooves) January 11, 2021

Ashwin’s wife, Prithi jokingly asked for the full transcript of conversations from stumps mics.

“Where to get full transcript of conversations from stump mics,” Prithi wrote on Twitter.