AUS vs IND – WATCH: Washington Sundar hunts Steve Smith to bag his maiden wicket in Test cricket

Washington Sundar got his first Test wicket in form of Steve Smith.

Sundar removed the Australian batting mainstay just after the lunch break.

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar made his Test debut in the 4th Test against Australia which started on Friday (January 15) at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The finger spinner replaced veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin to became the 301st Test player to represent India in the red-ball format.

Sundar came in the Australia tour as a net bowler but was later added as a backup in the injury-ravaged Indian side.

Sundar impressed one and all in his maiden test match with disciplined bowling. He didn’t concede a single run of his first three overs. When the Tamil Nadu lad came to bowl after lunch, he removed Australian batsman Steve Smith to script a memorable debut.

It all happened in the 35th over when Sundar bowled a tossed up delivery into the pads of Smith, who impulsively flicked it and ended up hitting it straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma, who was positioned at short mid-wicket.

Here is the video:

Marnus Labuschagne makes a fabulous century

After the dismissal of Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade stitched a crucial 113-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take Australia out of trouble.

Labuschagne carried on his superb form in this series and finally got to the three figure-mark. In the 63rd over bowled by Mohammed Siraj, the Aussie batsman smashed the ball towards extra cover for a boundary to reach his fifth hundred in the longest format.

Labuschagne scored 108 off 204 deliveries before T Natarajan dismissed him with a short delivery in the 66th over.