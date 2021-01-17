AUS vs IND: WATCH – Washington Sundar smacks a ‘No-Look’ six off Nathan Lyon in Gabba Test

Washington Sundar impressed everyone with his all-round performance in debut match.

Sundar smashed a much-needed fifty to take India out of trouble on Day 3 of Gabba Test.

After a fruitful outing with the ball on his Test debut, Washington Sundar shined with the willow as well. He formed a 123-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur and played a crucial knock of 62 runs to bail India out of trouble in the first innings on Day 3 of the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Sundar batted superbly and brought up his maiden half-century. During the inspirational knock, the left-handed batsman smashed some glorious shots, but there was one that stood out and captured everyone’s attention.

After completing his fifty, Sundar took on Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon and slog-swept him for a ‘no-look’ six over midwicket. As soon as the ball left his bat, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder did not even bother looking at it as the red leather sailed over the fence.

Here is the video:

Sundar takes the visitors out of trouble

On Day 3, at one stage India had lost six wickets for 186 runs and were on the verge of conceding a huge first-innings lead.

However, Sundar and Shardul teamed up at the right time to stitch one of the most memorable partnerships in the longest format. The duo took India out of trouble and get them close to Australia’s first innings total of 369 runs.

Both Sundar and Shardul broke the record of the highest seventh-wicket partnership by an Indian pair at the Gabba, advancing the previous best of 58 runs by Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar in 1991.

Highest 7th wicket partnership for India (vs Australia) at the Gabba:

123 – Washington Sundar – Shardul Thakur (2021)

58 – Kapil Dev – Manoj Prabhakar (1991)

57 – MS Dhoni – Ravichandran Ashwin (2014)

49 – Manoj Prabhakar – Ravi Shastri (1991)

44 – M.L. Jaisimha – Bapu Nadkarni (1968)

Eventually, India were bowled out for 336 runs, falling 33 short of Australia’s first innings total. In reply, the Aussies have put 21/0 on the scoreboard, leading India by 54 runs.