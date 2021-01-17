Twitter reactions: Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar set record partnership for India at The Gabba

Shardul and Sundar formed record partnership to strengthen India in the Gabba Test.

India posted 336 in reply of Australia's 369 runs.

Fightback, grit, courage and extreme patience have been the story of Indian cricket team ever since they faced the embarrassing loss in the Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Another display of solid performance was seen in the ongoing fourth Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. The Indian lower order showed bravery after they lost their first 6 wickets for 186.

Debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, who is playing his 2nd Test match, teamed up to get India to go past 300.

In the process, the duo put up a record partnership of 123 runs. When the stand touched 59 runs, it was already the highest 7th wicket partnership for an Indian pair at the Gabba. By doing that, they broke the 30-year-old record that was held by Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar in 1991.

The last time India played at this venue, was during India’s 2014-15 tour of Australia when MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin had stitched a partnership of 57 runs in the 1st innings.

Highest 7th wicket partnership for India (vs Australia) at the Gabba:

123 – Washington Sundar – Shardul Thakur (2021)

58 – Kapil Dev – Manoj Prabhakar (1991)

57 – MS Dhoni – Ravichandran Ashwin (2014)

49 – Manoj Prabhakar – Ravi Shastri (1991)

44 – M.L. Jaisimha – Bapu Nadkarni (1968)

Shardul and Sundar both scored the half-centuries and took the partnership to 123 runs, in the 3rd session of Day 3, before Pat Cummins made a breakthrough for the home team by cleaning up Shardul for a well-made 67. On the other hand, Sundar scored 62, and it was the highest score by a debutant at Number 7 in Australia.

The last time India’s numbers 7 and 8 scored half-centuries in same innings during an away game, was at Manchester in 1982, when Sandeep Patil had scored an unbeaten 129 while Kapil Dev made 65.

Sundar also became the second Indian player to hit a half-century on debut and take three wickets after Dattu Phadkar (51 & 3/14 vs Aus, SCG, 1947/48).

100+ partnership for 7th wicket for India in Australia:

204 – R Pant – R Jadeja at Sydney (2018/19)

132 – V Hazare – H Adhikari at Adelaide (1947/48)

123 – W Sundar – S Thakur at Brisbane (2020/21)*

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur! 👏👌 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 17, 2021

Indians on Test debut – all-round performers….

51 & 3/14 – Dattu Phadkar (Sydney) 1947

56 & 3/37 – Hanuma Vihari (The Oval) 2018

50* & 3/89 – S Washington (Brisbane) 2021#AUSvIND#INDvAUS — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 17, 2021

Congrats @Sundarwashi5 & @imShard on ur maiden Test 50’s. Loved the fight, technique and will power you both exhibited. Also a good example for young bowlers to work on their batting as you never know when your contribution with the bat will help the team. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 17, 2021

What a test debut for @Sundarwashi. Love the way he has gone about minding his business #INDvsAUS — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 17, 2021

Washington Sundar is third India player to score 50 and take 3 wickets in an inns on Test debut. Dattu Phadkar vs Aus in 1947 and Hanuma Vihari vs Eng in 2018 were the first two. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 17, 2021

Niche stat: Washington Sundar's 45no is the highest Test score by a No7 debutant visiting Australia since December 1911 #AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 17, 2021

Australia have pushed India into a corner quite a few times this series. But in every corner, India have found a hero, or two. Story of this incredible Test tour for India #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 17, 2021

A standing ovation for Shardul Thakur from his teammates #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QWrXxWpcaF — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 17, 2021

From net bowlers who arrived for practice to the highest scorers in the innings.

We have to stand up and appreciate one of the most resilient fightbacks! @Sundarwashi5 @imShard#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/W3QlWd2HKC — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 17, 2021

No look slog sweep for six. Now I’ve seen everything. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 17, 2021

Shardul and Washington: India’s best seventh wicket stand at the Gabba (last was in 91/92, Kapil Dev/M Prabhakar, 58 runs). How good! 😍🇮🇳🇦🇺 #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 17, 2021

Full credit to India … The character they have had to show on this tour has been remarkable … also the resilience with so many injuries … a team is only as good as its bench many say … Well India have a very strong bench of players now … #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 17, 2021

Half a ton for Washington….what a debut!!!#AUSvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 17, 2021

WinViz as it stands: Australia – 14%

India – 15%

Draw – 71%#AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 17, 2021

Nathan Lyon King George

🤝

underestimating Washington and getting smashed#AUSvIND — Nick (@SharlandNM) January 17, 2021

86% Border-Gavaskar to stay with India https://t.co/5EVGG0lAEI — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 17, 2021

In the end, India were bundled out on 336. For the hosts, Josh Hazlewood picked up five wickets for 57 runs while Mitchell Starc and Cummins bagged two scalps each. Nathan Lyon earned one wicket.

In reply, Australia have managed to score 21 without a loss, leading India by 54 runs.