AUS vs IND: WATCH – Wriddhiman Saha takes a stunning catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne

Wriddhiman Saha grabbed a brilliant diving catch to end Marnus Labuschagne's vigil in second innings of Sydney Test.

Saha was called in to keep wickets after injury to Rishabh Pant.

Wriddhiman Saha showed his magic behind the stumps to send back Australia’s star batsman Marnus Labuschagne in the first session of Day 4 in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Indian wicketkeeper, who has been on the field as a substitute for injured Rishabh Pant, took a brilliant diving catch on his left side to remove the danger man.

It all happened in the 47th over of Australia’s second innings bowled by India pacer Navdeep Saini. Labuschagne tried to push the ball moving down the leg towards the fine-leg boundary, but Saha’s brilliance towards his left cut-short the former’s innings. Labuschagne departed on 73 after facing 118 deliveries.

Here’s the video:

Saha played the first match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide but was not picked for the next two games. Pant, who replaced Saha, coped a blow on his left-hand on Day 3 of the Sydney Test while batting and didn’t take the field during Australia’s second innings.

Pant was taken to a local hospital for scans, and there is no official update on his participation in the remaining game. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who fractured his left-thumb faced while batting in India’s first innings, has been ruled out of the remainder of the series.