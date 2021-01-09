India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the remaining Border Gavaskar Trophy due to thumb injury

Ravindra Jadeja was hit on his left thumb while batting in India's first innings of the third Test against Australia.

Jadeja will remain out of action for the next six weeks.

Team India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy with a fractured thumb. The 32-year-old will be out of action for six weeks; therefore, he might miss the first two Tests of the upcoming four-match series against England.

According to a news agency ANI report, the management will seek a specialist’s opinion before taking a call if Jadeja would need surgery. A call on Jadeja’s availability for the home series against England will be taken only after the specialist has checked his thumb.

“He has a dislocation and fracture. He will be out for around six weeks and a specialist’s opinion will be taken to check if the all-rounder needs a surgery as is the procedure in such cases. A call on his availability for the England series can be taken only after the specialist checks on the thumb,” the agency quoted the source as saying.

Jadeja coped up a blow on his left thumb while facing pacer Mitchell Starc in the ongoing third Test against Australia. The Jamnagar-born received treatment from the physio on the field and continued to bat. Mayank Agarwal replaced him in the final session of the third day.

Jadeja was the highest wicket-taker for India in Australia’s first innings as he returned with a four-wicket haul. He was also in decent form with the bat throughout the tour. The left-hander had made his comeback in the second Test after recovering from a hamstring injury, which he sustained in the first T20I at Manuka Oval.