India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the remaining Border Gavaskar Trophy due to thumb injury

Ravindra Jadeja (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Ravindra Jadeja was hit on his left thumb while batting in India's first innings of the third Test against Australia.

  • Jadeja will remain out of action for the next six weeks.

Team India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy with a fractured thumb. The 32-year-old will be out of action for six weeks; therefore, he might miss the first two Tests of the upcoming four-match series against England.

According to a news agency ANI report, the management will seek a specialist’s opinion before taking a call if Jadeja would need surgery. A call on Jadeja’s availability for the home series against England will be taken only after the specialist has checked his thumb.

“He has a dislocation and fracture. He will be out for around six weeks and a specialist’s opinion will be taken to check if the all-rounder needs a surgery as is the procedure in such cases. A call on his availability for the England series can be taken only after the specialist checks on the thumb,” the agency quoted the source as saying.

Jadeja coped up a blow on his left thumb while facing pacer Mitchell Starc in the ongoing third Test against Australia. The Jamnagar-born received treatment from the physio on the field and continued to bat. Mayank Agarwal replaced him in the final session of the third day.

Jadeja was the highest wicket-taker for India in Australia’s first innings as he returned with a four-wicket haul. He was also in decent form with the bat throughout the tour. The left-hander had made his comeback in the second Test after recovering from a hamstring injury, which he sustained in the first T20I at Manuka Oval.

