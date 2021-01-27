BBL 10 Playoff schedule confirmed; Brisbane Heat to face Adelaide Strikers in the Qualifier

BBL 10 Playoffs got confirmed after Tuesday’s triple-header.

Sydney Sixers is leading the points table with 9 wins in 14 games.

After 56 league games, the playoffs for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 are now confirmed.

The Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder, Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers will battle it out for the BBL 10 title.

Defending champions Sixers once again topped the table. They will face Scorchers in the Qualifier at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday (January 30).

Heat defeated Scorchers by six wickets in the Tuesday clash to book a place in their first BBL playoffs after four years.

Heat will now host the Adelaide Strikers in the first Eliminator at The Gabba in Brisbane on Friday (January 29). The winner of this match will face the Sydney Thunder in the knockout clash in Canberra on Sunday (January 31).

The winner of the knockout game will lock horns against the loser of the Qualifier in the Challenger next Thursday (February 04).

The winner of the Qualifier will go up against the winner of the Challenger, in the BBL final on Saturday (February 06).

Top performers of BBL 10:

Alex Hales is the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far. In 14 matches, Hales has amassed 535 runs at an impressive average of 41.15. The English batsman has smashed one century and three half-tons.

On the bowling front, Jhye Richardson is the leading wicket-taker of BBL 10. The right-armer has taken 27 wickets in 14 matches with 4/24 being his best.

Sixers’ middle-order batsman Jordon Silk has bagged the highest number of catches in the tournament so far. He has taken 13 catches in 14 games.

Here is the BBL 10 Playoff schedule:

Friday, January 29: The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers.

Saturday, January 30: The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers.

Sunday, January 31: The Knock-Out: Sydney Thunder v Winner of The Eliminator.

Thursday, February 04: The Challenger (Loser of The Qualifier v Winner of The Knock-Out)

Saturday, February 06: The Final (Winner of The Qualifier v Winner of The Challenger).