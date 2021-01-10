BBL 2020-21: Daniel Christian seals an incredible victory for Sydney Sixers over Brisbane Heat

Sydney Sixers defeated Brisbane Heat by 3 wickets on Sunday.

Carlos Brathwaite picked up four wickets for 18 runs.

In the 35th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Sixers defeated Brisbane Heat by 3 wickets at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Sunday.

Chasing 149, Sixers did not have a good start as they lost opener Josh Philippe (7) in the second over bowled by Jack Wildermuth. Soon, Mujeeb ur Rahman joined the party after he sent back James Vince (15) in the fifth over.

Both Wildermuth and Mujeeb continued their momentum after picking two more wickets in the form of Jack Edwards (10) and Jordan Silk (3) to reduce Sixers to 54/4 inside nine overs.

Then, skipper Daniel Hughes and all-rounder Daniel Christian took charge to take Sixers out of troubles. The pair added a much-needed 72 runs partnership for the fifth wicket to shift the game towards their side.

Hughes scored his 10th BBL half-century with six boundaries. He was looking set to go long, but James Bazley dismissed him in the 17th over.

A 10th BBL fifty for Dan Hughes! 👏👏 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/iu7kfthHgJ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2021

Christian, on the other hand, kept on scoring runs and finding boundaries at the right time. He put pressure on the opposition bowlers and smashed a match-winning knock to take his team over the finish line. Christian scored unbeaten 61 off 38 deliveries at an impressive strike-rate of 160.53 laced up with three fours and five sixes.

Braithwaite magic restricts Heat at 148

Earlier, Strikers all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite bowled superbly and picked up a four-wicket haul for 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. The right-armer dismissed Chris Lynn (56), Joe Burns (7), James Bazley (0), and Mark Steketee (2).

For Heat, only skipper Lynn looked in good touch after he scored his 20th century in BBL. The right-handed batsman smashed seven fours and a six.

Apart from Lynn, Lewis Gregory made a valuable contribution down the order with 26 off 15 deliveries including one four and two maximums.

The other wicket-takers for Strikers were Jackson Bird (2/22), Daniel Christian (1/34) and Jake Ball (3/25).