BBL 2020-21: Mohammad Nabi shines in Melbourne Renegades’ thrilling win over Adelaide Strikers

Melbourne Renegades registered their second win in BBL 10 on Friday.

Mohammad Nabi smashed 71 to reach his highest score in BBL history.

Melbourne Renegades finally broke their losing streak after they defeated Adelaide Strikers by six wickets at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Mohammad Nabi was the main highlight behind Renegades epic win in the 33rd match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21.

Nabi smashed unbeaten 71 off 41 deliveries and helped his side chase down the challenging target of 178 in a game that went to the wire. Nabi slammed nine fours and two sixes during his scintillating knock.

Apart from the Afghanistan star, Jake Fraser-McGurk also showed good signs with the bat and played a crucial 29 (not out) with two maximums. Fraser-McGurk formed an unbeaten and match-winning 68 run partnership with Nabi for the fifth wicket.

The Renegades snap a seven-game losing streak! A terrific 68-run stand between 18-year-old Fraser-McGurk and 36-year-old Nabi gets them home with a ball to spare. Final scores: https://t.co/wwwWLWdD81 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/z8qEOwYT7o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

Salt, Carey guide Strikers to 177/7

Earlier, Strikers opener Philip Salt gave positive signals concerning his form after scoring a much-needed half-century for his side. The right-handed batsman smashed 59 from 42 deliveries laced with three fours and as many sixes.

A top-notch knock from Salty comes to an end 😪 Gibbo heads to the crease. #BlueEnergy #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/h9poasjAkA — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 8, 2021

Stand-in captain Alex Carey shined with the willow through his vital 42 off 25 balls with the help of six boundaries including three maximums to get the team’s total to 177/7. Matt Ranshaw also made a valuable contribution with 30 from 23 deliveries, including five boundaries.

Our highest score of the season on the board 🎯 #BlueEnergy #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/VLv3bCxAvN — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 8, 2021

For Renegades, Peter Hatzoglou was the most successful bowler after picking up three wickets for 43 in his quota of four overs. Apart from Hatzoglou, Jack Prestwidge claimed two scalps while Imad Wasim and Kane Richardson bagged one wicket each.