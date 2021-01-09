BBL 2020-21: Perth Scorchers edge out table-toppers Sydney Thunder at Optus Stadium

Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Thunder by 17 runs on Saturday.

Colin Munro scored a brilliant 50 off 41 deliveries for Scorchers.

In the 34th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Perth Scorchers thump table-toppers Sydney Thunder by 17 runs at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a challenging target of 186, Thunder did not have a good start as they lost four wickets for just 46 in the first six overs.

Opener Usman Khawaja did impress after scoring a quickfire 26 off 12 balls at a strike-rate of 216.67, but Jhye Richardson outdid him in the third over.

Post the dismissal of Khawaja, Thunder lost three wickets in quick succession. While Alex Hales made 5 runs only, skipper Callum Ferguson and middle-order batsman Alex Ross went without troubling the scorers.

Two quick wickets for @ScorchersBBL! First Khawaja, now Ferguson, and the Thunder are 2/30 chasing 186 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/N58OOyXk6O — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 9, 2021

Then, Sam Billings played an incredible knock and almost pulled off a miraculous victory for the ‘Men in Yellow’. The English batsman formed a crucial 83-run stand with Ben Cutting (31) for the fifth wicket. Cutting was removed by Andrew Tye in the 15th over. However, Billings kept on scoring runs from the other end.

At a strike-rate of 172.92, Billings scored 83 off 48 deliveries laced up with eight fours and four sixes before Tye sent him back to the dugout in the penultimate over.

In the end, Thunder were bundled out for 168, thereby losing the game by 17 runs. Richardson, who picked up four wickets for 24, received the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

A match-winning four-wicket haul for Jumpin Jhye! He is the @KFCAustralia Player of the Match #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Ys5UhnoFyJ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2021

Colin Munro, Ashton Turner propel Scorchers to 185/6

Earlier, Colin Munro – the highest run-getter for Scorchers in BBL 10 – and skipper Ashton Turner clobbered Thunder’s bowling attack helping their side reach 185/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

It is RED HOT at #TheFurnace and our fans are up and about!! 🔥🔥 Let's do this 💪 #MADETOUGH #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/pwlIVUtwCT — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 9, 2021

Munro continued his golden run in the league and scored his third half-century of the ongoing competition. The left-handed batsman smashed 50 off 41 deliveries with one four and three sixes.

🚨 5⃣0⃣ alert 🚨 Munners reaches the half century off 40 balls! 💪 An awesome knock from the Kiwi! 🇳🇿#TheFurnace #MADETOUGH #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/1deRbV6i2u — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 9, 2021

On the other hand, Turner played a quickfire 13-ball 31 runs knock at a phenomenal striker-rate of 238.46 to take Scorchers beyond the 180-run mark. Turner slammed five boundaries, including two maximums.

For Thunder, Brendan Doggett was the most successful bowler as he picked up a four-wicket haul off 22 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Doggett, Nathan McAndrew (1/31) and Cutting (1/33) bagged one wicket each.