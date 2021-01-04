BBL 2020-21: WATCH – Andre Fletcher wears dancing shoes after grabbing two screamers

Andre Fletcher grabbed two brilliant catches during Stars vs Hurricanes clash.

Stars won the game by 10 runs to sit at fourth position in the points table.

West Indies star Andre Fletcher exhibited spectacular fielding in the 27th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval on Monday.

Fletcher grabbed two brilliant diving catches to help his side beat the Hurricanes by 10 runs. The 33-year-old first displayed acrobatic effort in the 17th over of Hurricanes’ chase bowled by Billy Stanlake.

The right-armer bowled a wide-off side delivery which was smacked by Colin Ingram through the extra cover region. Fletcher ran in from deep cover and dived sharply to his right to complete a brilliant two-handed catch. After taking the wonderful catch, the Caribbean broke into dance.

Fletcher then again displayed phenomenal effort during the penultimate over of the thrilling match. This time he ended Ben McDermott’s stunning knock, who played a remarkable inning of 91 runs off 58 deliveries.

It all happened on the final ball of the over when Liam Hatcher bowled a full-toss to McDermott. The batsman smashed the white leather towards the deep cover where Fletcher grabbed a blinder and again showed his dancing moves.

Watch the video here:

Still can't believe these catches 😮 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hbWgI5x2sS — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2021

Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 97 steer Stars to victory

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis smashed a stunning 97 runs (not out) knock from 55 deliveries to guide his side to 183/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Stoinis slammed seven fours and as many sixes in his incredible knock.

In reply, Hurricanes managed to reach only 173/6, losing the contest by 10 runs. McDermott scored 91 from 58 balls including eight fours and five maximums. The wicketkeeper-batsman almost took his team over the finish line, but Fletcher’s brilliant fielding effort outdid him.

When it comes to upcoming battles, Hurricanes will travel to Perth to take on Sydney Thunder on Thursday (January 7). On the other hand, Stars shall head north to the Gold Coast to meet Brisbane Heat on Thursday night.