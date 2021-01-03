BBL 2020-21: WATCH – Colin Munro plays ‘reverse late cut’ during Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades clash

Colin Munro played an interesting shot to pick up a single against Renegades on Sunday.

Munro scored a brilliant 52 off 31 deliveries in Scorchers' second win of BBL 10.

Perth Scorchers registered their second win in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 by crushing Melbourne Renegades by a massive margin of 96 runs at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Scorchers posted 185/3 in their allotted 20 overs and bundled out Renegades for just 89 to claim the sixth biggest win in BBL history.

Josh Inglis and Colin Munro shined with the willow for Scorchers. While Inglis scored unbeaten 72 off 41 balls, Munro smashed 52 from 31 deliveries.

Munro looked aggressive as he slammed five sixes and a four in his 52 run knock. He was also seen risking out his wicket while trying to play a switch-hit shot.

It all happened in the 15th over bowled by Peter Hatzoglou when Munro sat himself up for the switch-hit, but Hatzoglou saw it coming and fired a short ball outside off stump. The ball did not give Munro enough room to play the fancy shot, and he ended up guiding the ball towards the short fine leg fielder for just a single.

Here is the video:

Munro is not a fan of bash boost rule

Munro isn’t an admirer of BBL’s new bash boost rule as his team was robbed of maximum points against Renegades. Scorchers only claimed three of the four points despite the huge win.

“We played in a win which is all that matters, but it would’ve been nice to grab that other point. I’m not a huge fan of that point to be honest because once a team is out of it, it’s not a great viewing spectacle for guys at home or even the fans to see guys going out there and trying to get that one point,” the Kiwi star said after the match.

Munro stated that it’s his personal opinion, and if his team were on the losing side in the match, he might have welcomed the extra point.

“But that’s my opinion; I think if we were on the other side today and we got the point I would’ve probably been sitting here saying ‘yeah I’m happy with the way things go and we got the one point extra’. It would be nice to see those games so a little bit deeper and a little bit further and for teams to give themselves every opportunity to win the game,” added Munro.