Ben Stokes shares disappointment over Test Team Of The Decade Cap, ICC responds

ICC responded hilariously after Ben Stokes complained about Test team of the decade cap.

Stokes was included in both Test and ODI team of the decade by ICC.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was undoubtedly one of the most powerful and impactful cricketers of the last decade. From his incredible effort in the infamous Headingley Test to the inspiring performance in 2019 World Cup final, Stokes made his presence felt in every important match for the English cricket team.

No wonder, Stokes was rewarded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) who named him in both the ICC Test and ODI Teams of the Decade.

The ICC handed out caps to players who were named in their teams of the decade, but Stokes didn’t look impressed with the one cap he received concerning the Test Team of the Decade.

The Christchurch-lad took to social media and revealed that the Test Team of the Decade cap bears a resemblance to the Baggy Green cap of Australia, who are England’s arch-rivals.

“Very proud of both these cap’s, one of them just doesn’t seem right, it’s a bit BAGGY and GREEN thanks (sic),” Stokes wrote while sharing photos of the two caps on Instagram.

ICC reacts after Stokes’ complain

After the funny response by Stokes, ICC also decided to tickle the funny bone by coming up with a meme as well an apology tweet.

“Sorry, @BenStokes38!” ICC tweeted.

From World Cup to Ashes, Stokes had a tremendous 2019, which is why he was rewarded with the Sports Personality of the Year 2019. He became the first cricketer to win the main Sports Personality of the Year award since former English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff in 2005.

In 67 Tests, Stokes has amassed 4428 runs at an average of 37.84. On the bowling front, the 29-year-old has picked up 158 wickets.

When it comes to ODIs, Stokes has accumulated 2682 runs and taken 70 wickets in 95 matches. At the same time, the southpaw has scored 358 runs in 29 T20Is and bagged 16 wickets.