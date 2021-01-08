Cricket South Africa announce Proteas Test squad for Pakistan tour

Quinton de Kock will lead South Africa on nearly a month-long tour to Pakistan.

The Proteas' T20 squad will be announced next week.

Cricket South Africa on Friday announced the Proteas squad for upcoming two-match Test series against hosts Pakistan, starting on January 26.

The 21-man strong squad includes the majority of players who featured in the recently-concluded home Test series against Sri Lanka. The attack is strengthened by the returns of Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius – both of whom are fully fit to play – with a spin bowling boost in the inclusions of Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde.

Fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon and medium-pacer Ottniel Baartman have also received maiden call ups to the national team.

“Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer, while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons,” Victor Mpitsang, South Africa’s convener of selectors, said in a statement.

It will be South Africa’s first tour to Pakistan since 2007.

Proteas Test squad:

Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman.

South Africa tour to Pakistan schedule