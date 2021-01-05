South Africa sweep the two-match series with victory over Sri Lanka in second Test

Posted On / /
South Africa complete 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka. (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the second Test on Tuesday.

  • With this win, South Africa swept the two-match series 2-0.

South Africa completed a sweep of their two-match series against Sri Lanka as they recorded a 10-wicket victory on Day 3 of the second Test on Tuesday.

South Africa reached the paltry target of 67 without losing a wicket. Openers Dean Elgar (31 not out) and Aiden Markram (unbeaten 36) guided them to victory at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg with two and a half days still remaining in the contest.

Earlier in the day, Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella started brightly as Sri Lanka resumed on their overnight score of 150 for four.

Karunatne went to a 123-ball century with two successive boundaries on the off-side of fast bowler Anrich Nortje but the Sri Lankan skipper in an attempt to pull the same bowler gave an easy catch to Wiaan Mulder, who was fielding at backward square leg.

Lungi Ngidi picked up the wicket of Dickwella in the next over as a leading-edge flew to Temba Bavuma at mid-off and there was minimal resistance from rest of the players.

South Africa will now depart for their first series in Pakistan since 2007/08. The first of two Tests begins in Karachi on January 26.

Sri Lanka, on the hand, will return home on a chartered flight and go straight to Galle, where they will play two Tests against England, starting on January 14.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: South Africa

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.