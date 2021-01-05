South Africa sweep the two-match series with victory over Sri Lanka in second Test

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the second Test on Tuesday.

With this win, South Africa swept the two-match series 2-0.

South Africa reached the paltry target of 67 without losing a wicket. Openers Dean Elgar (31 not out) and Aiden Markram (unbeaten 36) guided them to victory at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg with two and a half days still remaining in the contest.

🏆 RESULT | VICTORY BY 10 WICKETS Openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram takes us over the line to claim the victory and wrap up the #BetwayTest Series 2-0 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka – 157 & 211

🇿🇦 South Africa 302 & 67/0#SAvSL #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/0as2Y1cJHm — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2021

Earlier in the day, Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella started brightly as Sri Lanka resumed on their overnight score of 150 for four.

Karunatne went to a 123-ball century with two successive boundaries on the off-side of fast bowler Anrich Nortje but the Sri Lankan skipper in an attempt to pull the same bowler gave an easy catch to Wiaan Mulder, who was fielding at backward square leg.

Lungi Ngidi picked up the wicket of Dickwella in the next over as a leading-edge flew to Temba Bavuma at mid-off and there was minimal resistance from rest of the players.

South Africa will now depart for their first series in Pakistan since 2007/08. The first of two Tests begins in Karachi on January 26.

Sri Lanka, on the hand, will return home on a chartered flight and go straight to Galle, where they will play two Tests against England, starting on January 14.