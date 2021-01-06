Dani Willis shares a clip of Steve Smith shadow batting inside a hotel room in full Australia jersey

Steve Smith was seen shadow batting on the eve of third Test against India.

Australia and India are level on 1-1 in the ongoing four-match series.

Australia will lock horns with India in the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting on January 7, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Considered as the best Test batsman of his generation, Steve Smith seems to be raring to get going with the bat ahead of Sydney Test.

Smith’s wife Dani Willis recently uploaded a video on her Instagram handle of the Aussie superstar shadow batting inside a hotel room while wearing the full Test kit.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to shadow bat in full kit to get the feel. Like a kid on Christmas Eve,” Dani captioned her video post.

The couple were forced to spend Christmas apart following Sydney’s coronavirus outbreak but reunited in time for New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, India have announced their playing XI for the third Test, and hence Rohit Sharma’s comeback has been made official. On the other hand, Australia are set to have their star opener David Warner back in Sydney.